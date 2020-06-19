IGP: Net closing in on police, army personnel who abetted Johor human trafficking syndicate

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador attend the ‘Majlis Penyampaian Pangkat Posthumous Skim Ex-Gratia Kerja Polis Diraja Malaysia’ at the Seniors Officers’ Mess, North Brigade, General Operations Force, Ulu Kinta in Ipoh, June 19, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 19 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today said that police are expecting to arrest more police and army personnel in relation to the latest human-trafficking syndicate, which saw the arrests of 18 enforcement personnel in Johor recently.

Abdul Hamid said that police are investigating the involvement of other officers and personnel from the police and army as well as other agencies in this syndicate.

“There is no compromise on this matter even though it involves our own officers and members. We will take action to arrest them,” he told a press conference after attending the “Majlis Penyampaian Pangkat Posthumous Skim Ex-Gratia Kerja Polis Diraja Malaysia” at the Seniors Officers’ Mess, North Brigade, General Operations Force, Ulu Kinta here.

“We will use the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) in order to allow us to arrest those who are involved without being granted bail.

“We will continue our investigation and interrogation of those who were arrested in order to find out the identity of others who are involved in this syndicate. So, this will not stop here, more will be arrested,” he added.

Abdul Hamid said that the operation was conducted under the Criminal Investigation Department with the help of the army personnel, which makes the operation more effective.

“Action has to be taken in this matter as we see there seems to be no end to human-trafficking activities.

“Therefore, the arrests have to be made in order to curb the syndicate and cripple the entry of illegal immigrants to our country. I want this matter to be solved once for all,” he said.

It was reported that 13 police personnel and five Armed Forces personnel were detained in an operation conducted from June 15 to 18.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said they were paid by syndicates using the east coast of Johor to conduct their illegal activities.

“We believe that at least one of the personnel involved received a payment of RM10,000 in cash for a successful smuggling activity,” he said.