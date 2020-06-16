RMCO: Senior minister urges construction industry leaders in Malaysia need to prepare for new normal

A general view of a construction site in Cheras on May 28,2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — All construction industry leaders have been urged to be prepared to implement projects in accordance with the new normal during the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

Senior Minister (Infrastructure) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said they must also ensure the standard operating procedure (SOP) set is complied with to ensure a safe workplace in order for the industry to remain competitive in post Covid-19.

“The main challenge of adapting to the new norms at construction sites is to ensure that safety and health aspects are given emphasis and reduce dependence on foreign labour through the use of the latest technologies including the Industrialised Building System (IBS) and Building Information Modelling (BIM),” he said in a statement today.

Fadillah who is also Works Minister said as one of the key industries and the country’s economic catalyst, industry leaders need to ensure that all construction project and works have begun operations.

“...this will also bring a positive impact on the country’s economy and well-being.

“As such, industry leaders should not adopt a ‘wait and see’ attitude and continue suspending operations. Instead, they need to be prepared to take on the challenge of the new work norms and resume operations,” he added.

Fadillah said contractors should also make the best use of available incentives under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) introduced by the government recently.

Meanwhile, he said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had conducted a survey to get feedback on why several construction companies have not resumed operations.

Fadillah said according to the survey, there are five major challenges faced by contractors, including the current industry scenarios as well as Covid-19 screening cost.

“Other challenges are SOP compliance, employee issues and confusion over the SOP set,” he said. — Bernama