Hannah Yeoh to be quizzed by cops over child marriage tweet

Hannah Yeoh is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — DAP MP Hannah Yeoh today said that she has been asked to appear in Bukit Aman for questioning over a social media post related to child marriage.

The former deputy women, family and community development minister said she had received a call today from the Federal police headquarters over a tweet in March.

“I have been called in by Bukit Aman to give a statement over an investigation in relation to the Twitter posting.

"Nowadays even asking questions is not allowed... during the Parliament sitting in May we were also not allowed to ask questions," she said in a Twitter post accompanied by a screenshot of the original tweet.

In the original Tweet, Yeoh had expressed concern over the national roadmap to combat child marriage following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Saya telah dipanggil oleh Bukit Aman untuk memberi keterangan bagi siasatan mengenai tweet ini. Sekarang ini, tanya soalan pun tak boleh. Sidang Parlimen bulan Mei juga tak diberi peluang tanya soalan. Roadmap ini hasil kerja kuat pentadbiran bawah PH @drwanazizah. pic.twitter.com/M72pb5p1I6 — Hannah Yeoh (@hannahyeoh) June 16, 2020

In her tweet on March 9, she asked what would happen to the roadmap following the appointment of her successor, Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff from PAS.

The National Strategy Plan in Handling the Causes of Child Marriage was launched in January. The plan outlined short, medium and long-term programmes and actions to be implemented over a period of five years from 2020 to 2025 to tackle the six main factors identified as causing child marriage.

Women’s rights groups had previously expressed their concerns over the appointment of Siti Zailah as deputy minister of women, family and community development mainly because her track record does not inspire confidence.

Siti Zailah was criticised for her infamous statement in 2013, in which she suggested a female dress code to prevent indecent dressing in public. She reportedly said such a move would also curb rising levels of sex crimes and prevent sexual harassment.