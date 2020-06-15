Perak police nab couple, find over RM100,000 in drugs

State deputy police chief DCP Datuk Goh Boon Keng (second left) showing the drugs which were seized from a couple’s car in Kampung Muhibbah, Buntong in Ipoh June 15, 2020. — Picture by John Bunyan

IPOH, June 15 — Police said they discovered heroin and methamphetamine valued at RM110,000 in the trunk of a car at Kampung Muhibbah, Buntong here after they were led to the location by a couple they arrested earlier.

State deputy police chief DCP Datuk Goh Boon Keng said the couple in their 30’s and 40’s were arrested in the nearby Desa Rishah at around 6.30pm on June 11.

“Both of the suspects did not possess any illegal goods. Following the arrest, they were brought to their home in Kampung Muhibbah and the police did not find anything illegal there.

“However, when the police personnel checked their car, they found 6,202g of heroin and 549g of methamphetamine in the car’s boot,” he told a press conference at the Perak Police Headquarters here.

Goh said the suspects were believed to have been active in the drug trade for six months and the drugs seized were meant to be distributed in the Ipoh region.

“The heroin could be supplied to 8,200 users while the methamphetamine can be distributed to 5,500 individuals,” he said.

He said police also confiscated one BMW car, one necklace, three rings, three pairs of earrings and RM2,100 in cash.

Goh said the man, a lorry driver, has been remanded for six days until June 17 while the woman, a grocery shop owner, had been remanded for four days until today.

“The man has a previous record of seven car theft cases, one offence of possessing firearms and two drug related offences, while the woman did not have any past records,” he said.

“We are still investigating whether the woman is also involved in the drug offence,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Separately, Goh said Perak police have arrested 3,990 individuals for various drug offences from January to June 12 this year.

He said the arrests also resulted in the seizure of drugs valued at RM13.7 million.