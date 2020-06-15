Old folks home in Kuala Selangor latest Covid-19 cluster, records third positive case

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a third coronavirus case has been recorded in an old folks’ home in Kuala Selangor, making it the newest Covid-19 cluster. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — A third coronavirus case has been recorded in an old folks’ home in Kuala Selangor, making it the newest Covid-19 cluster, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

In his press briefing today, the director-general of the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the first two cases were identified on May 17, when a screening was done in the old folks home, with the latest patient only testing positive a month later.

“As of now, 12 staff and 26 residents have been screened. All the staff and 24 residents tested negative.

“After almost one month, the third case was tested positive from the Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) testing, after being admitted to the Tanjung Karang Hospital on June 13, 2020,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He said that the recent testing on the affected patient was done for the second time, after the person had tested negative during the initial screening of the centre’s members.

“Active case detection is being done and preventive measures including disinfection was also done,” Dr Noor Hisham added.