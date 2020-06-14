Senior Minister: Two out of 575 Malaysian returnees tested positive for Covid-19

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said two out of the 575 Malaysians who returned from abroad yesterday tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Only two out of the 575 Malaysians who returned from abroad yesterday tested positive for Covid-19, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Ismail said that the 575 Malaysians arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), after returning from Australia, South Africa, Taiwan, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Qatar, Japan, Netherlands and South Korea.

“Of this number, 573 individuals were ordered to undergo the mandatory self-quarantine process in their homes, while two individuals were sent to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19,” he said during his daily Covid-19 press briefing.

The Bera MP said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) had conducted Covid-19 screening at all national entry points since June 10, and 2,921 people have been screened to date.

Of the number, 2,911 tested negative and were allowed to self-quarantine at home, while 10 individuals who tested positive, were sent to hospital for treatment.

Ismail Sabri again reminded those on self-isolation at home to download the MySejahtera smartphone application, and to always wear their quarantine wristbands until they are permitted to have it taken off.

“It is wrong to not wear or to cut off the wristbands, and those who do it will be compounded for RM1,000 or be charged in court,” he added.

The government has issued a series of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Malaysians returning from abroad who will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home for two weeks.

MOH director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had yesterday said that these individuals will receive a Monitoring and Surveillance letter from the authorities.

“They will have to wear a wristband before going back to their respective homes. These wristbands must be worn throughout the monitoring and surveillance period while they are at home.

“If the wristbands are taken off before the period is over, action will be taken against the individual. The wristbands can only be taken off by an officer who has been granted authority after the monitoring and surveillance period is over,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Malaysians who have been quarantined after returning from overseas must also fill up a Home Assessment Tool form and download the MySejahtera application.

They are expected to keep themselves away from their own family members during the period to ensure that they will not accidentally infect their relatives.

Dr Noor Hisham added that they should not share their personal items with anyone else in the household.