PenjanaKerjaya employment recruitment incentive programme starts tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The Employment Recruitment Incentives Programme, PenjanaKerjaya, under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) is starting tomorrow.

Social Security Organisation (Socso) chief executive officer Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said employers with job vacancies and are looking for employees can register their profiles at penjanakerjaya.perkeso.gov.my.

He said employers who hire workers through the programme must register their employees with Socso for the mandatory contributions.

“Beginning July 1, 2020, employers will be able to choose the names of employees who are recruited under this programme through penjanakerjaya.perkeso.gov.my for incentive payment approval.

“Employment incentives will be paid the following month after Socso’s contribution has been paid together with a mobility allowance for eligible employees, through their employer,” he said in a statement today.

Mohammed Azman said employers would only need to apply once for the incentive of each employee hired and the incentive payment for the following month (for 6 months) would be made automatically.

According to him, the application guidelines as well as the terms and conditions have been issued to employers today and it can be found at www.perkeso.gov.my.

“Since PenjanaKerjaya will create many job opportunities, Socso urges unemployed individuals including graduates and school leavers to register with MyFutureJobs portal (www.myfuturejobs.gov.my),” he said, adding that job seekers who need help can contact or go to the Socso offices across the country.

He added that Socso is also exploring opportunities to collaborate with various private employment service agencies to increase job prospects for job seekers.

Meanwhile, in PenjanaKerjaya frequently asked questions (FAQ) Socso announced four incentives under the programme namely #MyApprentice, #HireMalaysia, Mobility Assistance and Training Programmes. — Bernama