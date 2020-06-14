PBS welcomes Home Ministry’s effort over illegal immigrant problems

PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili, who is also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), said the move would finally overcome the long standing problem concerning the large presence of illegal immigrants in Sabah. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, June 14 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) welcomes the Home Ministry’s fresh approach to deal with issues pertaining to the large number of illegal immigrants in the state.

Describing it as good news, PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili, who is also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), said the move would finally overcome the long standing problem concerning the large presence of illegal immigrants in Sabah.

“Finally, our call is heard, and we believe this would resolve this long standing issue. Today, some PBS senior leaders and I met up with Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin to discuss several issues including matters on illegal immigrants.

“We also handed a memorandum to him to share our recommendations in solving this issue, which has always been our great concern since the party was formed three decades ago,” said Ongkili in a statement here today.

Earlier, Hamzah, in a press conference after visiting to the Manggatal Temporary Detention Centre here today, said the government would only recognise the IMM13 document issued by the Immigration Department to Filipino refugees who fled to Sabah during the civil war in the southern Philippines in the 1970s.

The ministry would assess and identify people holding the IMM13 documents and then make a presentation to the governments of their country of origin to issue them proper travel documents.

Ongkili said: “We have full confidence in him (Hamzah) to deliver and cleanse Sabah of illegal immigrants. PBS fully supports and endorse his plans.” — Bernama