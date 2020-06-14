MCO: Selangor immigration raids Taman Langat Utama, Taman Langat Murni

Some of the undocumented migrants at Selayang Baru that were arrested by the Immigration Department during a raid in this file picture taken on May 14, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LANGAT, June 14 — Ten undocumented migrants were detained in an operation by Selangor Immigration Department in Taman Langat Murni and Taman Langat Utama which came under administrative movement control order (MCO).

The three-hour operation which began at 9 am involved the inspection of 803 foreigners living in the area under administrative MCO.

“Those arrested comprised four men and a woman from Indonesia, a man from Bangladesh and four men from India aged 19 to 50. They were picked up for various immigration offences,” a source told Bernama here today.

The source said all undocumented migrants detained were brought to Selangor Immigration office and would be investigated under Section 35 of the immigration Act 1959/63 before being sent to the Immigration Detention Depot in Semenyih.

Taman Langat Murni and Taman Langat Utama came under administrative MCO on June 2 when 20 foreign workers of a cleaning company in Kuala Lumpur International Airport were found positive for Covid-19.

Apart from the personnel of Selangor Immigration Department, it was learned the operation today was also participated by teams from police, Rela, Kuala Langat Municipal Council and Health Ministry.

A Bernama observation found the personnel were also dressed in personal protection equipment as a precaution.

The administrative MCO area covering 43.3 hectares has about 9,000 residents with foreigners making up 30 per cent of the population. — Bernama