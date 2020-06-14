Kejora focuses on development of tourism products in Johor, says minister

Rural Development Minister Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad and his deputy Datuk Henry Sum Agong (2nd left) are seen in this file picture taken in Putrajaya May 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The South-east Johor Development Authority (Kejora) will focus on the development of tourism products especially rural tourism in an effort to help increase the income of the people in South-east Johor, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad.

He said among the attractive tourism products are The Wetlands in Kampung Belukar Durian, the King Crabs Breeding and Hatching Centre in Sedili Kecil, Tanjung Balau Fisherman Museum as well as British fortress in Pengerang.

“In addition, Kejora will also focus on agriculture on 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of land in an effort to contribute to the country’s production industry.

“Among Kejora’s agricultural programmes include mixed crop, large-scale fruit plantation project and aquaculture development,” he said in a statement.

Today Abd Latiff made a working visit to Kejora to observe the progress and re-evaluate development in the region in accordance with the people’s concern package announced by the government to stimulate their economy.

Abd Latiff believes efforts to comprehensively strengthen the agencies of the ministry are important so that they will remain relevant.

He said entrepreneurship programmes are also seen as the backbone of the government’s efforts to boost the people’s economy.

Kejora development programmes focus on urban development and settlements (housing), provision of infrastructure and facilities, tourism development, entrepreneur development, agricultural development, industrial development and human capital development, he added. — Bernama