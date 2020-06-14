Forestry Dept: Five eco-forest parks in Terengganu to reopen tomorrow following RMCO

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 14 — Five eco-forest parks in Terengganu will be opened to visitors again from tomorrow following the implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Terengganu State Forestry Department director, Muhamad Abdullah said the parks are Lata Belatan in Besut; Lata Tembakah in Jertih; Chemerong and Bandar Bukit Bauk in Dungun and Sekayu in Hulu Terengganu.

He said the department would also allow the Lata Kolam Air Deru Ecopark in Jertih to operate from tomorrow by complying with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP).

He added that the permitted recreational activities are picnic, bird watching, jungle tracking, exercise which do not involve body contact, filming as well as visits by groups not exceeding 20 people.

“Activities such as swimming in public pools and waterfalls, extreme sports like motorcross and paragliding, wall climbing and family activities involving large crowd are still not allowed,” he said in a statement today.

Muhamad said from July 1, mountain climbing in forest reserves in Terengganu will be allowed with limited groups.

Meanwhile, the Terengganu State Museum will reopen from Tuesday said the Terengganu Museum Board director, Che Muhamad Azmi Ngah.

He said in a statement that operation will start from 10 am to 5 pm daily and the number of visitors would be limited by adhering to social distancing.

“Only visitors aged 13 to 60 are allowed to visit the museum and they have to wear face mask, have their temperature checked and use the hand sanitizer before entering the premises,” he said. — Bernama