Johor PKN expresses support for federal, state govts’ leadership

Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said Johor Penggerak Komuniti Negara has always supported the leadership of the federal and state governments. — Picture by KE Ooi

BATU PAHAT, June 13 — The Johor Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN) has always supported the leadership of the federal and state governments, said its chairman Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

He said as a non-governmental organisation (NGO), the mission and vision of the PKN is to empower the community and the people.

“We are proud of the success of the Kedah PKN when 35 people have been appointed as Local Authority Council (PBT) members and it is a recognition for PKN.

“We also hope that if given same responsibility, the Johor PKN will help empower and strengthen the state government,” he told reporters at the Batu Pahat Parliamentary People’s Service Centre here today.

Mohd Rashid, who is also Batu Pahat MP, also presented donations worth RM40,000 to several associations, NGOs and victims of the recent flash floods in the parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, he said the PKN Johor has received a lot of membership requests and so far, 26,471 members have confirmed their registration. — Bernama