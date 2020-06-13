Ipoh’s pioneer hipster cafe Burps and Giggles takes hiatus due to Covid-19

Ipoh's pioneer hipster cafe Burps and Giggles will shut down its business temporarily. ― Pictures by John Bunyan

IPOH, June 13 — Burps and Giggles, one of Ipoh’s hipster café pioneers, has closed its doors temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cafe’s manager Amanda Teoh said that the decision was made after all partners agreed to take a break from the business.

“Yes, we will be closing, but it’s more like taking a break. Business is very much affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” she told Malay Mail.

“We will reopen, but maybe in a year. Our partners decided that there is no point pumping in money for probably another six months. So we decided to take a break to let the economy recover,” she added.

Teoh said that they were flooded with messages and calls from patrons after they found out about the cafe’s closure.

“Some of our regular customers even offered to support us financially to help us get through this year, but business is business... no point if we can’t make a profit,” she said.

However, Teoh stressed that they won’t sell off the cafe as they hold a 10-year patent for the name Burps and Giggles.

“We will notify (our customers) when we are ready to make the oven steamy again,” she said with a smile.

The cafe today held a farewell sale for its patrons to show its appreciation for their support throughout the years by baking some of its signature goods.

The cafe, which opened in September 2012, occupies a pre-war building in Ipoh’s historical Old Town.

The cafe is famous for its throwback furnishing, such as old biscuit tins, vintage posters, murals, wall quotes, wooden and rattan chairs and quaint lights, which has made it a favourite go-to spot for avid Instagrammers.