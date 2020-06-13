Dr Noor Hisham: Report suspicious Covid-19 screening certs, tampered thermometer guns to authorities

Health Ministry personnel screened individuals for fevers as part of Covid-19 precautions, before sending them to transit centres for the homeless during the MCO March 30, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The Health Ministry has called upon Malaysians to report any suspicious Covid-19 screening documents to the authorities, as well as any thermometer guns that they believed have been tampered with.

In his daily Covid-19 press conference, director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said that the government and authorities will take action against these errant individuals to ensure public safety.

Responding to queries from the media regarding a syndicate issuing fake Covid-19 screening certificates to foreign workers, he urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the police and the ministry.

“We allow private labs and the Health Ministry to issue these certificates. But if there are fake certificates or you are suspicious about the certificate, the public can lodge a complaint to the Health Ministry or the police and we will investigate and take action.

“This is an offence. If the public feels something is amiss, please report it. Investigation will be conducted,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

On a similar matter, he added that the public can also report to the Medical Device Association (MDA) if they suspect that a thermometer gun has been tampered with.

He added that these tools must obtain MDA’s approval and that it is very critical that they are calibrated properly.