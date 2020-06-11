Ismail Sabri: Malaysian returnees observing self-quarantine must keep wristbands on for all 14 days

Ismail Sabri reminded Malaysians undergoing the 14-day mandatory self-quarantine at home to download the MySejahtera smartphone application to enable surveillance. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Those performing the 14-day mandatory self-quarantine at home must wear the provided “quarantine wristband” at all times, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that they must also download the MySejahtera smartphone application to enable them to be monitored to ensure compliance with the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Those who are allowed to go home, they must be in their homes and they must download MySejahtera app for surveillance process, on the SOP compliance aspect, and they must also wear the wristband or quarantine wristband though they are at home, and they cannot cut it off until the last day of the 14th day. So they are wrong if they cut off the wristband

“They must remember that on the 13th day of them being at home, they will be screened again, and after they are found to be negative, only then they can go out and the wristband would be cut, and there won’t be any surveillance on them,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said that those who remove their wristbands would be liable for a RM1,000 compound and face prosecution.

In his daily press briefing broadcast live from Putrajaya, Ismail Sabri said that 255 individuals were still left in the quarantine centres as they were awaiting their Covid-19 screening results.