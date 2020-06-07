Penjana: Free 1GB daily data can’t be used for gaming, social media and video streaming

The 1GB data is only limited to selected education, productivity and information-related services. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Prime Minister has recently announced that telcos will be offering free 1GB data daily to support e-learning and productivity activities. This initiative will be available from the 10th June until 31st December 2020 and existing free 1GB daily data offers will end on the 9th of June.

The big three telcos – Celcom, Digi and Maxis, has revealed more details about the new free data offer and the 1GB data is only limited to selected education, productivity and information-related services. The free data is applicable to all active postpaid and prepaid customers, and it is available only between 8am to 6pm daily.

Unlike the initial free 1GB data offer that was introduced during the first phase of the movement control order, the new initiative does not include gaming, music, social and video. Below is the list of applications, services and websites that are NOT included under the free 1GB offer:

Celcom

Digi

Maxis

Apart from the big 3, U Mobile and TM Unifi Mobile will also offer free daily 1GB data but we can’t seem to find additional details on the respective websites. In terms of redemption, Celcom’s FAQ states that you will only need to redeem once a month, while Digi requires daily redemptions. Maxis has not mentioned the process of its redemption.

Meanwhile, TM has recently announced that it is offering free data daily between 8am to 6pm for Unifi Mobile users until the 31st of August, but they didn’t reveal any restriction for its free data usage.

With these restrictions, you’ll need to subscribe to your usual data plans to access all of your frequently used applications such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WeChat and etc.

In addition, telcos will also offer free and unlimited access to Gerak Malaysia, MySejahtera and MyTrace apps, along with other important news sources and government websites. The major telcos also continue to offer free calls to the important hotline and emergency numbers such as the Crisis Preparedness Response Centre (CPRC), MOH state branches and Covid-19 related hotlines. — SoyaCincau