Covid-19: RM20,000 compound imposed on Langkawi trader for selling face masks above controlled price

LANGKAWI, June 7 — A trader here was slapped with a RM20,000 compound for selling three-ply face masks higher than the controlled price set by the government.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) chief enforcement officer in Langkawi Abdul Rafar Wahid said the action was taken during a special inspection on compliance of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) yesterday.

“The trader was found selling 2,859 face masks at RM1.80 per piece, which is above the ceiling price set by the government.

“The inspection was carried out in accordance with Section 11 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and the trader is given 14 days to pay the compound,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama