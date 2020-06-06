Urban farming guidelines should be developed, says Zuraida

Zuraida Kamaruddin said clear guidelines should be developed specifically for urban farming activities. ― Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Clear guidelines should be developed specifically for urban farming activities, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said.

She said it was important to lay the guidelines to ensure that urban farming are conducted according to agricultural quality standards.

“Urban farming is a laudable effort in achieving community empowerment under the National Community Policy, as the ideas are contributed by people in the area who want to see green infrastructure incorporated in the cities,” she said in a statement today following a visit to Kebun-Kebun Bangsar community garden earlier today, to check on urban farm models.

She said new urban farming models should be widely introduced to make them more productive thus promoting environmentally sustainable agriculture.

In the meantime, she said educational and environmental sustainability programmes optimising existing resources should be implemented to contribute to food security, adding that such programmes were to consider community and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) participation.

In another development Zuraida took the opportunity to visit the widow of Mohamed Zaili Mohamed, the food deliveryman who was killed in an accident involving a drunk driver on June 1.

In conveying her sympathies to Zahlawatti Dahlan at her home at Riverdale, Bukit Antarabangsa here today, Zuraida gave a donation to ease Zahlawatti’s burden in supporting her five children aged between six and 15. — Bernama