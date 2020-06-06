Stricter Covid-19 control measures at Labuan ferry terminal, airport, says health director

A health worker takes the temperature of a tourist at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal January 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, June 6 — Stricter control measures have been implemented at the Labuan Ferry Terminal and Labuan Airport following the detection of four new Covid-19 cases at the ferry terminal on May 31 and June 1, said Labuan Health director Dr Ismuni Bohari.

He said the stricter measures were being implemented with the cooperation of the police and National Security Council (MKN).

Although many had complained about the swab tests and quarantine procedures, the enhanced measures had produced a positive outcome, he said.

“Despite having to do a lot of work, we managed to curb the spread within the local community as we detected four cases from Sabah who had not gone through the health screening there,” he told Bernama today.

A restaurant worker from Beaufort, Sabah, who was returning to Labuan for work, was confirmed positive for Covid-19 after undergoing a rapid test upon arrival at the Labuan Ferry Terminal on May 31, while three others, two of whom are in essential service and one self-employed, similarly tested positive on June 1.

Dr Ismuni urged local residents to give full cooperation to the health authorities by not accepting relatives and friends travelling to Labuan through illegal means. — Bernama