Senior minister: Barbers, hairdressers, personal grooming businesses can resume operations on June 10

Barbers, hairdressers, and personal grooming businesses are finally allowed to resume operations amid tight regulations beginning this Wednesday. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The government has finally allowed barbers, hairdressers, and personal grooming businesses to resume operations amid tight regulations beginning this Wednesday, June 10.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his daily briefing made the announcement today, adding the permission to resume also affects manicure and pedicure businesses, as well as those offering facials.

“This industry involves over 74,500 employees and this sector’s contribution to the nation’s gross domestic products is around RM13.5 billion, so it is a big contribution to the nation’s economy.

“After the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs presented their suggestions, a meeting to decided to allow barbers, hairdressers, hair salons, and those offering facials to resume business beginning June 10.

“This is of course with tight standard operating procedures; and includes basic hair cuts, hair wash, shaving of facial hair, makeup and hair treatments, manicure and pedicures, and facial treatment centres,” he said.

