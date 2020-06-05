Muhyiddin: Covid-19 Bill to be tabled during July Parliament session

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delivers the royal address during the opening of the first meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The government will introduce the Covid-19 Temporary Measures Bill to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister said the bill is expected to be tabled at the July Parliament session.

He said the bill will provide relief from certain contractual obligations and financial distress for the revival of the economy.

“The government hopes that the new act will ensure the survival of Malaysians,” he said when announcing the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) live over national radio and television today.

The government introduced Penjana, themed ‘Building the Economy Together’, as a short-term measure, covering 40 initiatives worth RM35 billion, to develop and revitalise the national economy. — Bernama