Another Armada member detained over Syed Saddiq’s missing cash

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — A Bersatu Armada (Youth) member was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday to assist with former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s missing cash probe.

MACC investigations director Datuk Norazlan Mohd Razali said the 27-year-old was detained at the MACC headquarters after recording his statement.

“He has been placed under remand for four days from today until Monday,” he told Bernama.

On June 3, an Armada leader was detained by the MACC over the same probe.

Prior to this, the local media had reported on the loss of more than RM200,000 from Syed Saddiq’s home. — Bernama