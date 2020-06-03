Want to visit Perak govt offices? Download MySejahtera app first, says MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaking to the press after launching the POP Travel Cer Citer at his office at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh June 3, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 3 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu advised future visitors to state and local government offices to first download the MySejahtera phone application.

He said the decision was made in the state executive council meeting today as a move to ease congestion outside government administration centres and to improve contact tracing in case of any new Covid-19 infection.

“This application has QR code and when we scan it we can get their names, address and telephone numbers. This makes the job a lot easier.

“The state government welcomes this great initiative by the Ministry of Health and gives full cooperation in this matter,” he told reporters after launching the POP Travel Cer Citer at his office at the State Secretariat Building here.

He said the MySejahtera app can show if a place is free from new Covid-19 infections.

Ahmad Faizal also hinted that night market traders in the state may soon be able to reopen for business.

“The Covid-19 situation in the state is controlled, so maybe it is time for us to allow the night market traders to operate.

“However, we will announce the matter after the federal government gives the permission for them to operate with proper standard operating procedures,” he said.



