Make full use of RM40m Socso wage subsidy funds, Terengganu exco tells state entrepreneurs

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 3 — Only 200 of the more than 3,000 entrepreneurs in Terengganu have applied to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) for the Wage Subsidy Programme, said State Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Micro Industry and Hawker Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Nurkhuzaini Ab Rahman.

He said the number was small compared to the number of existing entrepreneurs, hence, he urged that more people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic would seize the opportunity and take advantage of the facilities provided by the government.

“I understand that RM40 million in funds has been made available through Socso specifically for entrepreneurs in Terengganu and that is a huge sum.

“However,only 200 people have applied and approved so far only 78 people involved a total of RM1.3 million,” he said after the handing over of Socso benefits by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar to three companies in the country.

Also present was Terengganu Socso director Farihah Che Husin.

Mohd Nurkhuzaini said the state government through the Terengganu Development Foundation (YPU) had been looking for ways to help more entrepreneurs apply before the programme’s closing date on Sept 15.

“One of the steps we can take is to distribute the forms to entrepreneurs as we find that many do not know how to apply online or (experience) internet speed issues.

“We hope that in this way, more entrepreneurs including those who sell banana fritters or sugarcane juice will enjoy the benefits provided by the government,” he said.

In addition, he said, the state government has also directed all staff of state assembly service centres to go down to the field to find and inform entrepreneurs to enable them to apply, — Bernama