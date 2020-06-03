Lane closures along Selayang-Kepong Highway to continue until Aug 31

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The intermittent lane closures along Selayang-Kepong Highway (MRR2) (Selayang-bound and Sungai Buloh-bound) will continue until August 31, 2020.

MMC-Gamuda in a statement here today said it was to facilitate the installation of expanded metal panel and any other related work.

“The construction works will start from 11pm to 5am for 89 days.

“And all closures will be implemented simultaneously,” it said.

For the Selayang-bound traffic, the left lane will be closed for a stretch of 150 metres along the highway starting from the junction entering Persiaran Dagang, Sri Damansara. Motorists will continue to have two lanes heading to Batu Caves.

Whilst for the Sungai Buloh-bound traffic, the left lane will be closed also for a stretch of 150 metres along the highway, starting from Desa Jaya Business Centre/Jalan 53, and motorists will also continue to have two lanes heading to Sungai Buloh.

Motorists are advised to follow the traffic signage and flagmen during the road closure, the statement added. — Bernama