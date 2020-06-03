Childcare centres in Malaysia can resume operations, says minister

In a statement issued today, Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the guidelines, approved by the Health Ministry, had been improved by taking into account the views of the various parties and for the well-being of those involved. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 3 — Childcare centres are now allowed to resume operation by complying with the guidelines on prevention of Covid-19 infection post-movement control order for safety at child care centres, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

In a statement issued today, she said the guidelines, which was approved by the Health Ministry, had been improved by taking into account the views of the various parties and for the well-being of those involved.

She said the guidelines encompassed the overall operation of the child care centres, from preparation to reopen them until after the end of their daily session.

“Operators of the child care centres are advised to consult the nearest District Health Office for verification before they start their operation,” she added.

To ensure compliance by the operators with the standard operating procedure (SOP), Rina said the Social Welfare Department and the Health Ministry would conduct checks on the child care centres from time to time.

“It is hoped that the reopening of the child care centres will be a relief to working parents who are affected by their closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the MCO,” she added. — Bernama