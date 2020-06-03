Bus services in Sarawak to resume operations on June 10, says minister

Passengers wait for their bus at Pudu Bus Station in downtown Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2010. All bus services in Sarawak will resume operations on June 10 under the rules and guidelines of the conditional movement control order. — AFP pic

KUCHING, June 3 — All bus services in Sarawak will resume operations on June 10 under the rules and guidelines of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), said state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He said the approval was given to buses which operate inter-district or inter-division services but not those crossing international borders.

“Bus operators plying and operating across all districts in Sarawak need not have to obtain permit from the police but people who wish to travel across district boundaries (using the buses) are required to seek prior permission from the police.

“At all scheduled stops along the designated rest areas, bus drivers must sanitise the buses with aerosol before allowing embarking passengers into the buses. Bus drivers must insist that embarking passengers at scheduled stops display their police permits before boarding the buses,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that all bus operators must notify the State Disaster Management Committee on the date they want to resume operations and must publicise their schedules and routes through their websites and other social media. — Bernama