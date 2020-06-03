Amid power-grab rumours, Johor Sultan warns state assemblymen to keep the peace or face snap polls

Sultan Ibrahim said he was disappointed with the continued politicking in the state. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, June 3 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today sounded a warning to state assemblymen that he will immediately dissolve the state assembly paving the way for a state election following an alleged power grab among politicians.

The stern statement came as Sultan Ibrahim said he was disappointed with the continued politicking in the state, with power-hungry politicians still grappling over positions for their own self-interests.

He said the politicians have no regard for the current hardships faced by the people and seemed bent on exacerbating their suffering.

“I cannot stand seeing my rakyat suffer. I will not allow my state to be in disarray,” said Sultan Ibrahim in a statement posted on his official Facebook page here today.

Sultan Ibrahim said he took an oath to protect and safeguard the wellbeing of his subjects at all times.

“If the politicking goes on, I will immediately dissolve the Johor state legislative assembly.

“I will give the people the opportunity to elect new political leaders to represent their interests, and I hope, this time, the rakyat will choose leaders who really want to serve the people and the state, not just for their respective political parties or themselves,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

The warning from the 61-year-old state monarch came following rumours that the current state Perikatan Nasional (PN) government may collapse.

Yesterday, there were rumours that Johor may see a political change after several state assemblymen were said to be in talks to take over the southern state after they claim to hold the majority.

At present, Johor is led by PN under the leadership of its Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

His administration holds a simple majority of 29 seats, while the state Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition has 27 seats.

The Johor assembly has 56 seats. Both Umno and DAP have 14 each. The remaining seats are held by Bersatu (11), Amanah (9), PKR (4), MIC (2), PAS (1) and one independent.