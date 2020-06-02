Indonesian worker killed by collapsed kitchen structure in Ipoh

IPOH, June 2 — An Indonesian worker was killed this afternoon when part of the kitchen structure under construction collapsed in Taman Salibin Indah, a residential area reportedly plagued by soil erosion since mid-May.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department director Azmi Osman said they received the distress call about the incident at 5.23pm.

“A rescue squad of eight members and an officer from the Meru Raya fire and rescue station was rushed to the scene and they took only five minutes to pull out the body of Junaidi Razak, 40, from under the rubble.

“Initial investigation found that the victim was working in the kitchen area when the structure collapsed.

“The occupants of the house have been advised to temporarily take shelter elsewhere while the relevant agencies do the necessary to ensure safety in the area,” he told reporters at the scene.

Meanwhile, house owner Moses James, 58, said he was having a drink with another worker outside the house when both of them heard a loud bang from the kitchen area.

“I was shocked to find the victim pinned under the collapsed structure and quickly called for help,” he said.

The retired Army Major said the victim had been carrying out renovation work on his kitchen cabinet over the past three days and had stayed back a little longer today as he usually left at 5pm.

He said he believed that the incident was caused by soil erosion which had caused the slope behind the residents’ houses to erode and sink since May 13.

The body was taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for post mortem.

Earlier today, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin urged the Ipoh City Council to take immediate action on the complaints made by Taman Silibin Indah’s residents over soil erosion behind their houses. — Bernama