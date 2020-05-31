Johor Pakatan sees some Bersatu reps defecting due to party’s crisis

Johor Pakatan Harapan chief Aminolhuda Abdullah (centre) is confident that several Parti Pribumi Bersatu elected representatives will join the coalition. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 31 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) is not dismissing the possibility that there will be several Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) elected representatives in the state that will rejoin the coalition following the party’s leadership crisis.

Its chief Aminolhuda Hassan is confident that there will be several Bersatu elected representatives eager to return to PH in Johor following the party’s feuding between factions aligned with disputed chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“There will be some Bersatu elected representatives as well as members in Johor who are Dr Mahathir loyalists that will return to PH due to the party’s internal problems.

“The problem is seen as a major one for Bersatu that may trigger a move by their members,” said Aminolhuda.

The Parit Yaani assemblyman and state Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief said this after he led several PH state lawmakers in presenting their asset declaration forms to the Johor Speaker Suhaizan Kayat at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar here today.

However, Aminolhuda stressed that any elected representatives or members from Bersatu need to declare their exit from the party and be independents before being allowed to join PH.

At present, the Johor state assembly has 56 seats. Both Umno and DAP have 14 each. The remaining seats are held by Bersatu (11), Amanah (9), PKR (4), MIC (2), PAS (1) and one independent.

Bersatu is locked in a civil war between factions aligned with Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin that heightened last week.

The party revoked the memberships of Dr Mahathir and four others on Thursday but the former prime minister has refused to recognise this.

As infighting broke out in the Malay party, Dr Mahathir had last week said he would table a motion to sack Muhyiddin.