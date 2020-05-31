Domestic Trade Ministry: Drop in offences by traders during festive season shows positive development

People buying fresh fish at a wet market in Petaling Jaya March 25,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (MDTCA) regards the drop in offences committed by traders during implementation of the Festive Season Price Control Scheme this year as a positive development.

The ministry’s enforcement deputy director (Prevention) Azman Adam said only 70 cases were recorded this year, from more than 300 cases when the scheme was implemented last year.

He said most of the cases were for offences involving selling control items above the ceiling price and failure to display price tag.

“It is a positive development which reflects better awareness and compliance to trade regulations by traders and it is hoped this will continue even after implementation of the price scheme ends,” he told reporters during checks at the Pasar Moden Sri Gombak here today.

Citing checks by the ministry yesterday, he said 20 cases, involving compound of RM85,000, were recorded and they involved mini markets and supermarkets.

“This is a good sign because normally the recorded involved traders at wet markets,” he added.

He said a total of 22,852 business premises where checked during implementation of the festive season price control scheme. — Bernama