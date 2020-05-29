Ismail Sabri: Up to local authorities to shut public parks if CMCO violated

Taman Tasik Titiwangsa has been closed to the public indefinitely starting May 28, 2020 due to excessive crowds. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Local authorities can decide to close public parks under their purview if they find visitors flouting the conditional movement control order’s (CMCO) restriction against mass gatherings, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said mass gatherings were in the negative list issued by the National Security Council previously, which contained activities expressly prohibited.

“The standard operating procedures (SOP) which we issued were very clear that actions that can lead to crowding (in public spaces) are listed under the negative list or prohibited list.

“The power to close parks like Titiwangsa is placed under the local authorities,” he said during the daily security briefing today.

Ismail Sabri was referring to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) decision to close the Titiwangsa Lake Gardens indefinitely due to overcrowding.

However, members of the public are still allowed to jog outside the park.

DBKL reportedly said the decision was made because there were too many visitors there since the loosening of restrictions under the CMCO since May 4.

“It is up to the local authorities to close public parks if they find that the SOPs were breached.

“I will leave it to the local authorities, like in Kuala Lumpur, it will be up to DBKL.

“This is similar to other areas,” Ismail added.

On May 1, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the CMCO period which will end on June 9.

Under the CMCO, public parks are allowed to open for activities with stringent adherence to the health SOP such as social distancing.