Sg Selisik water treatment plant still shut as of 7pm

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Eight areas in Hulu Selangor are still facing unscheduled water supply disruption following the contamination of raw water source due to a crash involving a diesel tanker at KM389.5 of the North-South Highway near Behrang, Selangor yesterday afternoon.

The eight areas are Kampung Sungai Nilam or Kampung Seri Pagi; Kampung Lalang Sungai Selisek; Rumah Murah Pkt 2; Kampung Serigala; Kampung Orang Asli Serigala; Kampung Bahom; Kampung Sekolah and clinic quarters; as well as Kampung Gesir Tengah.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications chief Elina Baseri in a statement here said the Sungai Selik Water Treatment Plant had yet to resume operations as of 7pm today.

She said various agencies were working to resolve the issue, with the Perak State Department of Environment (DOE) actively cleaning the remnants of the oil spill along the highway to prevent further contamination of the water source.

“Air Selangor will continue to mobilise water tankers to the affected areas to distribute emergency water supply to consumers,” she said.

Elina said the company will also update consumers on the water supply recovery via the Air Selangor application, as well as on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and its official website at www.airselangor.com.

Consumers are also advised to use water prudently. — Bernama