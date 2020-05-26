Dr Noor Hisham: 187 new Covid-19 cases today, with only four local transmissions among Malaysians

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia has recorded 187 new Covid-19 cases today, of which only four were local transmissions between Malaysians. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Malaysia has recorded 187 new Covid-19 cases today, of which only four were local transmissions between Malaysians, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Out of the 187 cases, 10 were imported cases, of which seven were Malaysians and the remaining three were permanent residency status holders, while 173 local cases involved non-Malaysians, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,448.

Of the 173 local transmissions involving foreigners, 155 were detected at the Bukit Jalil immigration detention depots and 13 from the Cheras security guard cluster.

Dr Noor Hisham said there have also been 62 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with today’s recoveries giving Malaysia a total of 6,041 patients who have beaten Covid-19 or a recovery rate of 79.5 per cent of all cases.

No new deaths were reported today.

“Up to now, eight Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Of that amount, five cases require assistance breathing,” he said during the ministry’s daily Covid-19 press briefing here.

