Three Roman Catholic churches in peninsular Malaysia allowed to reopen, with SOPs

A general view inside the Church of the Divine Mercy in Shah Alam. Three Roman Catholic churches in peninsular Malaysia have been given the green light by authorities to reopen. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Three Roman Catholic churches in peninsular Malaysia have been given the green light by authorities to reopen.

The Metropolitan Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur’s communication and media relations officer Patricia Pereira said these are the Church of St John Vianney in Tampin, Negri Sembilan; the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Cameron Highlands, Pahang and the Catholic Mission in Kuala Terengganu.

“The approval is subject to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Unity Ministry and other conditions, as stipulated in a letter by the ministry dated to May 22,” she said in a statement.

She added this will take effect from June 10, 2020. The archdiocese will also resubmit a fresh list of churches to the authorities since the first one was rejected — except for the three approved — due to zoning and incomplete data.

Pereira thanked National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique and her team for expediting the approvals. She noted that Secretary-general Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Md Radzi was readily accessible and answered enquiries when needed.

For now, the Archbishop of Kuala Lumpur Julian Leow “will extend the dispensation to attend Mass on Sundays to all the faithful.”

Roman Catholics are encouraged to continue viewing the live-streamed Masses that are being provided by the Archdiocese and other dioceses.