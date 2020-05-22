UMT-UniSZA merger plan dropped, says Noraini

Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini said in a statement that the decision of the ministerial meeting was made after taking into account several factors and current challenges. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 22 — The Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) merger plan will not materialise, said Higher Education Minister, Datuk Noraini Ahmad.

She said in a statement that the decision of the ministerial meeting was made after taking into account several factors and current challenges.

Among them were clear differences in aims and focus, issues on coordination of existing academic faculties and research institutions and the level of preparedness and acceptance of both universities in forming a unique identity for the new university, she said.

“The merger of UMT and UniSZA will also offset the achievements both have made in shaping their identities and expanding their aims internationally,” she said.

Noraini said the merger is expected to involve a high cost.

She said the ministry had taken the views of people in the universities seriously and had examined the implications on student development for both universities, if the merger had been carried out. — Bernama