Overpriced face masks: Private hospital fined RM200,000

PUTRAJAYA, May 22 — A private hospital has been imposed compound of RM200,000 for selling three-ply face masks higher than the ceiling price, said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP).

KPDNHEP in a statement today said the compound was offered to the hospital today for the offence it had committed under Section 11 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

The hospital will be charged in court if it fails to pay the compound within the stipulated time, the ministry said.

On May 13, KPDNHEP conducted an inspection at the hospital following a viral story of a patient in a private hospital who was allegedly charged RM201.60 for 18 pieces of three-ply face masks used by the nurses.

The amount equals to RM11.20 a piece, while the ceiling price for the face set by the government is RM1.50 per piece.

Also seized from the hospital were several documents, including the three-ply face masks of the same type for further investigations.

“KPDNHEP is serious in ensuring the face masks supply are readily available at a price that is not more than the maximum price,” it added. — Bernama