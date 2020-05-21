Former Perak Speaker urges probe into MB over ‘assault’ during state assembly

Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham speaks to reporters at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh July 19, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 21 — Former Perak Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham today urged the police to investigate Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu for allegedly ‘assaulting democracy’ at the State Assembly sitting last week.

Ngeh said that police have yet to call him to record a statement despite lodging a report on the matter on May 12.

“It is reported that police are investigating former Water, Land and Natural Resources minister Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar over his remarks that the recent Dewan Rakyat sitting would be ‘worthless’ and ‘ rubbish’.

“I would like to ask if the police have called up the mentri besar for the complete assault by the Perak government against the Perak State Assembly sitting, which is far more serious in nature,” he said in a statement today.

The Beruas MP also said that he had verified about 20 ‘men in black’ who were instructed to forcibly evict him from the State Assembly were government servants.

“It is a clear abuse of power for the mentri besar to use the state government officers to serve his personal purpose and it is a crime to order government servants to commit a crime,” he said.

“The mentri besar must resign to take responsibility for the disgraceful act of ordering state civil servants to enter Perak State Assembly with a view to forcibly evict the State Assembly Speaker,” he added.

Ngeh also called the Chief Secretary to the Government to investigate if the State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim was also involved in ordering the state civil servants to enter the State Assembly with a view to forcibly evict him.

“Civil servants must stay neutral and be allowed to stay neutral in their job. Their political masters must not be allowed to order them to act beyond the scope of work that they are to perform.

“Unless the civil service, the legislative assembly, and the judiciary are protected from the Executive, Malaysia will deteriorate into a lawless state,” he said.



