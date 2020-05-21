Enough supply of chicken for upcoming festive season in Sabah, says minister

Chicken traders are pictured at a wet market in Petaling Jaya March 25, 2020. Sabah says there is adequate chicken supply for the upcoming festive season. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, May 21 — Sabah is not facing any shortage of chicken supply for the upcoming festive season, Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said.

Poon said the chicken supply in the state was adequate, however, traders were reminded to comply with the price set as it is among the items listed under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP).

“The chicken supply in Sabah is adequate. The Sabah Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will continue to monitor all supermarkets to ensure that supplies are always available and sold at the prices fixed,” he told reporters after surveying and launching the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme for Hari Raya this year at a supermarket here, today.

The SHMMP for Hari Raya began yesterday until June 3 with as many as 10 price-controlled items such as chicken, beef and eggs, while the same scheme for the Kaamatan Festival begins on May 28 right up to June 3 with 11 types of price-controlled goods.

Poon said stern action would be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 if any traders in the state failed to comply with the rules of the scheme like selling controlled items above the maximum price and not putting the pink price tag on these items.

He also advised consumers not to make excessive purchases that could put pressure on prices of goods.

Meanwhile, Sabah KPDNHEP director Georgie Abas said that so far, they had not received any complaints about the increase in prices of controlled goods, but traders were reminded to adhere to ethics in running their businesses. — Bernama