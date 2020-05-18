Perikatan govt majority falls to two after Sarawak MP Masir Kujat insists still part of Opposition bloc

Datuk Masir Kujat (second from left) said that when he arrived at Parliament in the morning, it was discovered that a seat had been fixed for him next to PN backbenchers in the hall. — Picture by Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat has clarified today that he and his party is still part of the Opposition bloc, despite being seated alongside Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs in the Dewan Rakyat earlier today.

He said that when he arrived at Parliament in the morning, it was discovered that a seat had been fixed for him next to PN backbenchers in the hall.

“As the seat had already been fixed, I had no choice but to sit at my assigned place,” Masir said in a statement.

The former home affairs deputy minister clarified that Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) of which he is the sole MP, is an opposition party in both the federal and state levels.

“I should not have been arranged by the Speaker to seat with PN backbenchers, as PSB does not support PN,” he said.

Masir’s clarification means that the PN government now only has a majority to form the government by merely two seats, possibly making it the smallest majority government in Malaysia’s history.

Earlier in the one-day Parliament sitting, the government bloc only had 114 seats, and now just 113 after Masir’s clarification.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had previously filed for a motion for a vote of no-confidence against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister, but today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting did not feature any debates and was limited to just the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s delivery of the royal address.