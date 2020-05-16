Senior Minister: 1,408 undocumented migrants arrested for sneaking into Malaysia via ‘rat lanes’

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Malaysia’s border authorities have arrested 1,408 undocumented migrants that attempted to enter the country through “lorong tikus” (illegal routes) since May 1.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said various government agencies such as the police, army, Border Control Agency, Immigration department and the Maritime Enforcement Agency also arrested 14 tekongs (boat skipper) who attempted to smuggle in the undocumented migrants.

“The government views attempts by several parties trying to sneak into the national borders including through ‘lorong-lorong tikus’ (illegal routes) very seriously.

“The authorities have identified ‘tekongs’ involved in the attempt to bring over the undocumented migrants and so far have managed to arrest 14 tekongs,” he said during his daily Covid-19 press conference in Putrajaya today.

On Monday, Ismail said the government has consolidated all of its enforcement agencies to monitor illegal routes into the country.

He also announced that for the first time, the government had created a special task force comprising enforcement agencies headed by the armed forces to monitor porous borders on sea and land.