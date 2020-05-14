Johor Sultan warns of ‘virus’ that will infect politicians and divide the public

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar is pictured at the Johor State Assembly meeting at the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar May 14, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Royal Press Office

ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 14 — Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar today warned elected representatives in the state against political infighting and backstabbing for personal gain, reminding them that the country was still in the middle of a pandemic.

He said such activities were akin to creating a “virus” among politicians that would infect the rest of the country with their divisiveness.

“The virus has spread through the political turmoil and conflict that threatens the political stability and economic development of the country.

“Those infected with the virus will forget about the people's needs as long as they are looking out only for themselves,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

He also reminded those present that the “virus” was easily spread through social media channels with the assistance of their agents and cybertroopers who sensationalise issues to foment hate among political leaders.

“I hope the virus can be controlled to maintain the unity and harmony of the people that we have built over the years,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim said this when opening the Johor State Assembly meeting at the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar here today.

Also present were Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Sultan Ibrahim.

Others in attendance include Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Gambir state assemblyman, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Johor Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat.

Sultan Ibrahim said all of the state’s assemblymen must work together to help the people due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also expressed his appreciation to all frontline personnel handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed his gratitude to the federal and state governments for providing assistance when the people were in difficulty.

He urged the people to take responsibility for their health by adopting new norms such as wearing face masks and maintaining their social distance.

“I believe, with the spirit of cooperation and concern for each other, we will be able to cope with these challenging times.

“Let us pray to the presence of Allah SWT that the outbreak of the country will soon be over and that the people will live a healthy and prosperous life,” said Sultan Ibrahim.



