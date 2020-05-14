In another audio clip that surfaced, Dr M heard saying ‘remove me but do it lawfully’

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad does not mind being removed from his party position as long as it is lawfully done in accordance with the party’s constitution and regulations instead of a backdoor move to oust him. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad does not mind being removed from his party position as long as it is lawfully done in accordance with the party’s constitution and regulations instead of a backdoor move to oust him.

In a video that was uploaded on his Facebook page today, the Langkawi lawmaker said that even when he chaired Umno and was about to remove Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the late 90s, he still granted the latter the courtesy to attend the meeting and speak in his defence.

“And we have found many wrong-doings that have been committed in the attempt to remove me. I don’t mind being removed, but remove me according to the party’s laws and constitution. Even if you want to remove me, please invite me.

“When I chaired Umno and the Supreme Council wanted to remove Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, he was invited and given the opportunity to speak during the meeting. But they don’t even want me there and allow me to speak,” said Dr Mahathir.

He also pointed out that the call for the party’s Supreme Council (MPT) to meet on May 11 before it was postponed to a later date was unlawful on multiple levels.

According to the Bersatu’s constitution, the only one authorised to call for the MPT meeting was the party’s chairman — a position held by Dr Mahathir. Party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is only authorised to call for the meeting if the chairman is unavailable, ill or is out of the country.

Furthermore, Dr Mahathir pointed out that Bersatu’s MPT is his MPT and by not inviting him and his son, the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, the meeting is not legitimate in the eyes of the party’s constitution.

He added that the invitation letter did not state any agenda or motions of the meeting, which is also incorrect, as those invited must know and be prepared for the topics to be discussed.

“This is also a huge mistake. I believe that Muhyiddin have been infected with the Umno disease because he likes to do things without following the party constitution. For instance, he still thinks that (Datuk Seri) Hamzah (Zainuddin) is the party’s secretary-general.

“Hamzah cannot be the secretary-general. Even if he is to be appointed, according to the party’s constitution, I must approve it first. The MPT also have conditions for former Umno members joining the party.

“They must first leave Umno and be independent for a certain amount of time. They can then apply to join and if accepted and they are Bersatu members, former Umno members still cannot hold any party position,” argued Dr Mahathir.

He explained that according to the party’s constitution and previous decision, Datuk Marzuki Yahya of Penang is still the rightful secretary-general of Bersatu.

However, Muhyiddin had apparently went against the party’s constitution by removing the Dr Mahathir supporter and replacing him with Hamzah on March 26.

The video also showed past news clippings, press conferences and the party’s constitution proving Dr Mahathir’s words.