Johor cops cripple drug ring that uses WeChat app to deal with customers

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay inspecting the seized cars from the drug syndicate at the Johor police contingent headquarters May 11, 3030. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, May 11 — Police busted a drug trafficking syndicate that uses social messaging app WeChat when communicating with their customers, following a raid here recently.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the social media application was used by the syndicate members because it was more secure and the user’s personal information are difficult to detect.

He said the first raid on May 5 around the Johor Baru city centre saw police arrest couple along with a substantial amount of drugs.

“Following the arrests, police immediately launched 11 separate raids around Johor Baru, Seri Alam and also Iskandar Puteri districts.

“During the raids police arrested 26 local suspects aged between 16 and 39-years-old including four foreign nationals from Thailand, Vietnam and China,” Ayob Khan said during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan said initial investigations revealed that the syndicate had a WeChat group with close to 500 members.

“The syndicate’s customers are likely young people, including students.

“The total value of the drugs seized from the syndicate amounted to RM454,215 while police also seized various jewellery, vehicles and cash totaling RM1.1 million,” said Ayob Khan.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan said police mounted a separate operation against another drug syndicate based in Muar on May 5.

“The first arrest involved a couple before four subsequent raids saw six other suspects nabbed, including a foreigner.

“The drug seizure amount, in this case, is RM21,045 and the seizure of valuables, jewellery, cash and a boat amounted to RM364,380.

“All the suspects are between 24 and 54 years old,” said Ayob Khan.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days while the case is being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.