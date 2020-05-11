Covid-19: Malaysia contributes medical equipment to Palestine

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the contributions were the result of discussions between Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Malaysia yesterday sent medical equipment to Palestine through Jordan on a chartered AirAsia plane.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the contributions were the result of discussions between Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“It includes one million units of masks, 500,000 units of gloves and 500 units of face shields. Hopefully, these contributions from Malaysia can help the people of #COVID19. InsyaAllah,” he said in his posting on his official Facebook today.

He added that 20 Malaysians in Jordan and 345 in Goa, India, including students at USM Belgaum (Bangalore) and MSU-IMS will be brought home on the same flight which brought the equipment to Palestine.

The aircraft will pick up the Malaysians in Jordan, and head to Goa before returning to Kuala Lumpur tonight. — Bernama