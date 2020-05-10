PM: No ‘balik kampung’ travel allowed for Raya, Gawai and Kaamatan due to Covid-19

A man watches the live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s special address about the conditional movement control order in Kuala Lumpur May 10, 2020. — Picture Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysians will not be allowed to travel home for Hari Raya, Hari Gawai and Kaamatan because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hari Raya falls on May 24-25 while Hari Gawai and Kaamatan fall on June 30 and July 1. The prime minister also announced a four-week extension to the conditional movement control order (CMCO) till June 9.

“With a heavy heart, I would like to apologise in advance to all those who want to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Hari Gawai and Kaamatan this year but we are not allowing any interstate travel to celebrate these upcoming festivals.

“I know many of you were looking forward to it but for the safety and well-being of everyone, please be patient,” said Muhyiddin during his special address to the nation today.

“When things get better, you will be allowed to go home to visit your family and relatives.”

Millions of Malaysians travel to their hometowns to be with their families during the festive seasons.

Muhyiddin said they will ease restrictions for travelling during the festive season within the same state but with a maximum of only 20 people allowed in the same place at the same time.

“Visiting family and neighbours in the same state will be allowed with only 20 people allowed at the same place and time,” added Muhyiddin.

“You do not need to have an open house or cater for big celebrations. And if people visit you they need to adhere to the new SOPs which is keeping a safe distance from each other, washing your hands with sanitisers, wearing a mask and making sure your house is clean. Also, wash every plate and cutlery thoroughly after your guests have used them.”