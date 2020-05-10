PJ Old Town under Covid-19 lockdown following spike in infections

Armed Forces personnel put up barbed wire fencing in Petaling Jaya Old Town that is now under lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 May 10, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, May 10 — The Jalan Othman wet market or popularly known as the ‘Old Town market’ here and its surrounding commercial areas have come under lockdown following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Authorities, including Armed Forces personnel, were observed putting up barbed wire fences to restrict entry into several roads leading to the market as well as nearby commercial premises.

It was believed that an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) has been imposed on some 40 hectares of the PJ Old Town area which will see some 2,900 residential houses and business premises placed under lockdown until May 23.

The wet market popularly known as the “Old Town market” was previously shut down on April 27 after a 51-year-old trader from the seafood section was found positive with Covid-19.

Those who had been to the market between April 5 and 18 and purchased seafood have been told to go for screening.

Health authorities had on April 27 shuttered the Jalan Othman wet market after a trader there tested positive for Covid-19.

The trader who worked at the market reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on April 24 and was part of the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market Covid-19 cluster as the trader had gone to the wholesale market to get his supplies.