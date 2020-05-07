Nod for golf and ‘gambling’, but not Parliament meet online? Anwar scoffs

A general view of Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has once again hit out at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration for allowing only a single day of Parliament without any discussions, debates or question and answer sessions.

During his Facebook Live session today, the PKR president was asked his opinion on the Maldivian parliament, which had decided to hold their meetings online.

“Of course we can (do something similar). The question is whether or not we want to do. As I’ve said before when it comes to golf, it’s okay. Gambling, that’s okay too. Many other sectors have been allowed to operate.

“But when it comes for the Parliament to convene, we cannot convene. The Agong will officiate the Parliament and after that, first reading and everything is suspended. Shut down. No questions, no debate. What sort of Parliament is this?

“The excuse they are giving? Covid-19,” remarked Anwar.

He added that this was the reason that the Opposition bloc is up in arms, insisting that a meeting can be held as long as proper social distancing is observed.

Anwar also said that health and safety procedures can be implemented at the Lower House to protect the lawmakers.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been criticised by Opposition members over his decision to hold a one-day meeting for the Lower House.