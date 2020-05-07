Anwar goes from PM-in-waiting to new Opposition leader

PH previously presented PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the immediate successor to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed today that he has been named the new leader of the federal Opposition.

Replying to a question during his Facebook Live session today, the Port Dickson MP disclosed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution has written to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof informing him of the decision.

“I think the PH secretary Saifuddin Nasution has informed the Speaker on the decision made by the PH presidential council. And we have informed them that PH has decided that Saudara Anwar is the new Opposition chief,” said Anwar.

Prior to Perikatan Nasional (PN) becoming the government unelected, the Opposition leader had been Umno’s Bera MP, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is now the senior minister heading the security cluster.

Ismail had replaced Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the role as the latter was and remains embroiled in tens of corruption charges stemming from his days as the deputy prime minister and home minister in the Barisan Nasional administration.

PH previously presented Anwar as the immediate successor to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister, a matter that was not universally agreed in the coalition and which contributed to the collapse of the PH government in February.