Seven Covid-19 positive cases from Sarawak General Hospital cluster detected after mass screening of clinical staff, says state health director

State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing speaks to reporters about the Sarawak General Hospital Covid-19 cluster in Kuching May 6, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, May 6 — A mass screening for Covid-19 among the clinical staff of the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) has detected seven positive cases, state Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing said today.

He said a healthcare worker from the Samarahan Division Health Department also tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The mass screening for all the clinical staff of SGH is for us to detect all the positive cases,” he said during a media briefing presided by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah here.

“From our findings, a lot of these cases at the SGH are without symptoms. We need to do this mass screening so that we can pick up all the cases to cut down the transmission of the disease,” Dr Chin said.

He added almost all clinical staff have been screened for Covid-19, adding that the positive cases are being treated.

Uggah said the eight healthcare workers are among the 11 new positive cases reported today, one from the Samarahan district and another two from Tebedu district.

He said 26 recoveries are reported today, with 25 from SGH and one from the Bintulu Hospital.

“On the whole, about 62.31 per cent of the positive cases have recovered and been allowed to return home,” he said, adding 183 positive cases are receiving treatment at government hospitals.

He added 113 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) were also recorded today and have been sent to quarantine centres for a period of 14 days.

He said 81 PUI cases are awaiting laboratory test results.